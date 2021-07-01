Christine BOUQUIN a été réélue Présidente du Département du Doubs

La composition de la Commission permanente...

 

 (Photo :J Varlet)

Liste des membres de la Commission permanente

· Christine BOUQUIN (Présidente)

· Ludovic FAGAUT (1er Vice- Président)

· Florence ROGEBOZ (2e Vice-Présidente)

· Philippe ALPY (3e Vice-Président)

· Béatrix LOIZON (4e Vice-Présidente)

· Denis LEROUX (5e Vice-Président)

· Chantal GUYEN (6e Vice-Présidente)

· Jean-Luc GUYON (7e Vice-Président)

· Patricia LIME VIEILLE (8e Vice-Présidente)

· Serge RUTKOWSKI (9e Vice-Président)

· Jacqueline CUENOT-STALDER (10e Vice-Présidente)

· Olivier BILLOT (11e Vice-Président)

 

· Monique BONNET-CHOUX

· Frédéric BARBIER

· Priscilla BORGERHOFF

· Bruno BEAUDREY

· Marie-Paule BRAND

· Damien CHARLET

· Christine COREN-GASPERONI

· Claude DALLAVALLE

· Marie-Laure DALPHIN

· Raphaël KRUCIEN

· Marie-Christine DURAI

· Thierry MAIRE DU POSET

· Magali DUVERNOIS

· Albert MATOCQ-GRABOT

· Jeanne HENRY

· Christian METHOT

· Annick JACQUEMET

· Georges UBBIALI

· Géraldine LEROY

· Thierry VERNIER

· Valérie MAILLARD

· Michel VIENET

· Géraldine TISSOT-TRULLARD

· Romuald VIVOT

· Martine VOIDEY

· Aly YUGO

le 01 juillet, 2021
