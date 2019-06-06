Billy Fumey envisage de donner un "concert pour la liberté" le 10 juin à Ornans !

Déjà bien identifié dans le noyau dur des gilets jaunes anti-Macron, Billy Fumey annonce sur le réseau social Facebook qu'il envisage de se produire le 10 juin à 11h à Ornans dans le cadre du bicentenaire Courbet.
Le thème du concert donne le ton : "CONCERT POUR LA LIBERTE" ! Une histoire amusante à suivre...
