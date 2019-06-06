Billy Fumey envisage de donner un "concert pour la liberté" le 10 juin à Ornans !

Le sulfureux Billy Fumey envisage de se produire lors d'un "concert pour la liberté" le 10 juin à Ornans !...

 

Déjà bien identifié dans le noyau dur des gilets jaunes anti-Macron, Billy Fumey annonce sur le réseau social Facebook qu'il envisage de se produire le 10 juin à 11h à Ornans dans le cadre du bicentenaire Courbet.

Le thème du concert donne le ton : "CONCERT POUR LA LIBERTE" ! Une histoire amusante à suivre...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

__________ 
ARCHIVES :

 

- BILLY FUMEY S'EN PREND AUX CRAVATES DE LA REPUBLIQUE !

BILLY FUMEY SORT SON CLIP "UN ENCHANTEMENT À ORNANS"

- BILLY FUMEY, CHANTEUR FRANC-COMTOIS AUX ETATS-UNIS !

- BILLY FUMEY, KMA EUN'ETELLO

- LO KEUNSO DI TSOLET, EPISODE 2 : LA FONDUE

le 06 juin, 2019
Connectez-vous pour commenter
Retour en haut